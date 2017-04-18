Sherwood Park man killed in highway rollover east of Edmonton
A 77-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta. died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash near Tofield early Monday morning.
RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 855 and Highway 626 at 2:30 a.m.
Police said an SUV was heading south on Highway 855 when it crossed the intersection and landed in a swamp.
The driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took him to a local hospital and he was then flown by STARS to an Edmonton hospital.
However, he died in hospital.
RCMP said weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The man’s name is not being released.
The crash happened east of Tofield, which is about 70 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
