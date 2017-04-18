Crime
Toronto church arson suspect remanded into custody

Police released this security image of the suspect charged in connection with a suspicious fire at a west-end Toronto church on Sunday.

The man accused of arson in connection with a fire at a west-end Toronto church on Easter Sunday will remain in custody until at least Friday, pending the outcome of a bail hearing.

Toronto fire said they were called to 49 George St., near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 8 a.m. Sunday after a fire broke out inside the St. John the Evangelist Church.

Capt. Michael Westwood told Global News that no one was in the church at the time and there were no reported injuries.

Toronto police said Marc Porlier, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police in Huntsville, Ont. around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He appeared in a Toronto court Tuesday for a bail hearing, which was put over until Friday.

Daisy Bygrave, Porlier’s lawyer, said he client was in a campground when he was arrested and charged with arson and mischief over $5,000. She added Porlier has various mental health conditions.

The Weston Historical Society posted an announcement on its Facebook page Sunday about the incident and Easter Mass cancellations, saying an altar server discovered the fire when she was opening the church and that someone had “thrown an incendiary device” through the vestry window.

Porlier was allegedly captured on surveillance video outside the church around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning throwing a rock through a window, before pouring a flammable liquid through the opening and setting it on fire.

Bygrave said Porlier, a former altar boy at the church, is “not a violent person and never desired for anyone to be injured.”

She added his parents, who appeared in court Tuesday, are having a difficult time given that Porlier has had mental health conditions since 2000 and has been in and out of hospital.

Bygrave said her client did not want a publication ban on the hearing and said “Porlier is comfortable with having his voice heard.”

