Fire that forced Toronto church to cancel Easter masses believed to be intentional: police

St. John the Evangelist Church in Toronto was forced to cancel Easter masses Sunday after a fire, which police believe to have been intentionally set, broke out inside in the early morning.

Toronto fire said they were called to the church, located at 49 George St., near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at 8:05 a.m.

Capt. Michael Westwood told Global News that no one was in the church at the time and there are no reported injuries.

Toronto police said they believe the fire was intentionally set and an investigation is underway.

Six fire trucks and approximately 21 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was out by the time they arrived but the church was filled with smoke.

The Weston Historical Society posted an announcement on its Facebook page about the incident and the mass cancellations, saying an altar server discovered the fire when she was opening the church and that someone had “thrown an incendiary device” through the vestry window.