Police launch Project E.R.A.S.E. targeting street racers, stunt drivers

Police across Ontario will be targeting street racers and stunt drivers during their annual enforcement campaign which begins today.

Police say this is often the time of the year when modified vehicles start to appear on the roads.

Project E.R.A.S.E., which stands for Eliminate Racing Activity On Streets Everywhere, is an enforcement campaign operated jointly by police services across Ontario.

The goal of the initiative is to curtail street racing and other high-risk behaviour on the roads.

Multiple luxury cars were impounded earlier this month for stunt driving on Highway 400 in Barrie. The vehicles included Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Mercedes.

Ontario Provincial Police said the drivers were charged with numerous criminal offences, including stunt driving. Their licenses were also suspended for seven days.

The Toronto Police Service said in a media release that excessive speed plays the greatest factor in many fatal collisions.

Police say street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road-users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive with a disregard for public safety.

Police in Ontario will be keeping a close eye on vehicles staging to race or vehicles that have been modified and don’t meet safety standards.