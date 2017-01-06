Driver charged after travelling 218 km/h on provincial highway: Ontario police

A 38-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly reaching a top speed of 218 km/h on an Ontario highway with a limit of 100 km/h.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 407 at Woodbine Avenue Friday in Richmond Hill when they pulled over the driver.

Officers suspended the driver’s licence for seven days and impounded his vehicle for the same amount of time, a police statement said.

The driver has been charged with one count of stunt driving.

If convicted, the minimum fine for a first stunt driving offence is $2,000 and six demerit points. A further driving suspension could be ordered, police said.

The OPP said it investigated 57 preventable deaths in 2016 that were directly linked to aggressive driving.