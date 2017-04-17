Manitoba Moose forward Darren Kramer handed 3 game suspension

Manitoba Moose forward Darren Kramer will have to serve a suspension next season before he can play in a game.

The American Hockey League issued Kramer a three game suspension on Monday for his actions in the Moose final regular season game last Friday. Since the Moose season is already over Kramer will serve his suspension the next time he’s on an active AHL roster.

Kramer was involved in a fight from the Moose bench in their win over the Cleveland Monsters. During a second period altercation in front of the bench, Kramer grabbed Monsters forward Jordan Maletta and the fists started flying.

Kramer was given a five minute fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct for fighting off the playing surface. Both Kramer and Moose head coach Pascal Vincent were ejected from the game following the incident.

Kramer had three goals with one assist and 89 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Moose last season.

The Moose finished the season in seventh place in the Central Division to miss the playoffs for the second straight year.