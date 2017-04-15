Stelio Mattheos leads Canada to victory at World Under 18’s; Cody Glass added to roster

Winnipeg’s Stelio Mattheos had two goals, including the game winner, as Canada picked up a second straight victory on Saturday at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in Slovakia.

Mattheos scored his second goal of the tournament in the first period and the Brandon Wheat Kings’ forward scored again in overtime to give Canada a 4-3 win over host Slovakia.

Mattheos was one of three Manitobans in Canada’s lineup as Winnipeg’s Jett Woo and Roblin’s Josh Brook were both kept off the score sheet.

Winnipeg’s Cody Glass was also added to Canada’s roster on Saturday after his WHL’s Portland Winterhawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Kelowna Rockets on Friday.

Glass, 18, led the Winterhawks in scoring this past season with 32 goals and 62 assists in 69 regular season games.

Canada’s next game is on Monday against Switzerland.

