Brandon Wheat Kings’ Nolan Patrick holds onto top spot in final NHL draft ranking

Despite being injured for a big chunk of the season, Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick will head into the 2017 NHL Entry Draft as the top ranked prospect.

NHL Central Scouting has listed the Winnipegger as the number one North American skater in its final rankings, a position he’s held all season long.

RELATED: Brandon Wheat Kings Nolan Patrick tops NHL Central Scouting Futures List

Patrick was limited to just 33 games this season due to an injury but still managed to score 20 goals and 26 assists. The 18-year-old also missed the playoffs with a lower-body injury. Prior to the season, he underwent surgery to fix a sports hernia.

RELATED: Top NHL prospect Nolan Patrick doesn’t think injuries have affected his stock

If he does go number one, Patrick would be the first Manitoban to be drafted first overall.

Three other Wheat Kings join Patrick in the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings. Right winger Stelio Mattheos is listed at 38th, left winger Ty Lewis sits 59th and defenceman Daniel Bukac at 173rd.

Winnipegger Cody Glass is ranked as the sixth top North American skater. The centre put up 32 goals and 62 assists in 69 games with the Portland Winterhawks this season.

The 2017 NHL Entry Draft will be held in Chicago on June 23-24.