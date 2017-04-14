Politics
April 14, 2017 5:18 pm

Premier makes campaign stop on home turf

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Premier Clark at a Good Friday celebration in Kelowna

Jim Douglas/Global News
While the kids hunted for Easter eggs the premier hunted for votes.

Christy Clark paid an election campaign visit to her constituency of Kelowna West Friday morning.

Clark’s first stop was in downtown West Kelowna at an Easter event.

The premier then crossed the lake on her campaign bus into Kelowna for a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

“Today we’re here celebrating families and Good Friday is a chance for everybody to get together and share their faith if that’s what they choose to do,” said Clark.

After flipping pancakes and hobnobbing with the crowd, Clark re-boarded the bus bound for Kamloops and more campaigning.

