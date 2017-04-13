Man charged for assaulting CBSA officer after illegally crossing border into Manitoba: RCMP

A man who illegally crossed the U.S./Manitoba border has been charged after assaulting an officer, according to an RCMP release Thursday.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Emerson RCMP responded to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) port of entry for a “detained person in cells who was acting aggressively”.

Ahmed Aden Ali, 37, was apprehended after illegally crossing the border after leaving Minneapolis. He was then taken to the CBSA port of entry to be processed.

According to RCMP, Ali threatened to harm CBSA officers, damaged the fire sprinkler in his cell causing water to spray and assaulted an officer.

Ali faces a number of charges: