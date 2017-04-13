Warman RCMP corporal pleads guilty to assault
Warman RCMP Cpl. Dean Flaman has pleaded guilty to assault while on-duty.
Flaman was charged with two counts of assault after two youth were arrested in February 2016.
It was alleged the youth were assaulted by Flaman while in custody.
READ MORE: Warman RCMP officer charged after alleged altercations with 2 youth in custody
He was arrested and charged several months later after a RCMP investigation.
Flaman was set to stand trial on the charges on Wednesday. Instead, he pleaded guilty one of two counts of assault.
Sentencing will take place on June 8.
A code of conduct investigation has been initiated by the RCMP.
Flaman is currently suspended with pay.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
