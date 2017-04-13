Warman RCMP corporal pleads guilty to assault

Crime
A Warman RCMP corporal has pleaded guilty to assaulting a youth while on-duty.

Flaman was charged with two counts of assault after two youth were arrested in February 2016.

It was alleged the youth were assaulted by Flaman while in custody.

READ MORE: Warman RCMP officer charged after alleged altercations with 2 youth in custody

He was arrested and charged several months later after a RCMP investigation.

Flaman was set to stand trial on the charges on Wednesday. Instead, he pleaded guilty one of two counts of assault.

Sentencing will take place on June 8.

A code of conduct investigation has been initiated by the RCMP.

Flaman is currently suspended with pay.

