Warman RCMP corporal pleads guilty to assault

Warman RCMP Cpl. Dean Flaman has pleaded guilty to assault while on-duty.

Flaman was charged with two counts of assault after two youth were arrested in February 2016.

It was alleged the youth were assaulted by Flaman while in custody.

He was arrested and charged several months later after a RCMP investigation.

Flaman was set to stand trial on the charges on Wednesday. Instead, he pleaded guilty one of two counts of assault.

Sentencing will take place on June 8.

A code of conduct investigation has been initiated by the RCMP.

Flaman is currently suspended with pay.