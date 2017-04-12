Largest city-wide prom boutique makes dreams come true for Toronto teens facing economic barriers

It’s prom season, an exciting time in the lives of teens, but for many it can also be stressful since the average cost of attending is more than $500.

“When I think about all the costs, it’s very, very pricey because it’s not only the dress, you need to do your accessories, your shoes, the ticket itself is like a $100 and transportation. So I think I would have a hard time,” said New Circles client Nina Xiao.

That’s where New Circles comes in. This community service operates a clothing bank called GLOW. They offer clothing to refugees, newcomers and those living in poverty in our city. Their annual Prom Boutique is the largest event of its kind in Toronto helping teens facing economic barriers get what they need at no cost.

“When you talk about tens going through graduation, it’s a major milestone in their lives,” said New Circles executive director Aly Khan Suleman. “We certainly don’t want financial barriers to prevent them from really celebrating a well-deserved accomplishment.”

“I think because the dresses from here were all donated from donors instead of just going to the store and buying one, it really makes it extra special because they have their connection to the dress, and then they’re allowing us to wear it on our prom night,” said Xiao.