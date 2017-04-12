Sports
April 12, 2017 6:55 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 6:56 am

Toronto Raptors to play Milwaukee Bucks in first round of NBA playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) is fouled on his way to the net by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A A

The Toronto Raptors will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the resurgent Hawks won their fourth straight game, routing the listless Charlotte Hornets 103-76 on Tuesday night to wrap up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors set franchise record after reaching NBA playoffs for fourth straight season

That meant the Bucks were locked into the sixth seed, facing the No. 3 Raptors.

Toronto won the season series with Milwaukee 3-1.

The Raptors one loss to the Bucks was a 101-94 defeat on March 4, when Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry was inactive and recovering from wrist surgery.

READ MORE: Jeopardy! contestant loses it all on final clue about Toronto Raptors

Atlanta will take on the No. 4 Washington Wizards.
Report an error
Air Canada Centre
Basketball
first round
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
NBA Playoffs
Raptors
Raptors basketball
Toronto Raptors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News