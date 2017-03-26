Toronto Raptors set franchise record after reaching NBA playoffs for fourth straight season

The Toronto Raptors have a set a new franchise record by reaching the NBA playoffs for a fourth straight season.

It happened on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas where they defeated the Mavericks 94-86, extending their winning streak to five games. The Raptors did it in style, as they overcame 15-point deficits in the past two games they’ve played.

DeMar DeRozan and Serge Ibaka each scored 18 points to lead the Raptors to their longest streak of four consecutive playoff berths. Also, Patrick Patterson played a key role in the win by adding 14 points, including shooting a perfect 4-of- 4 on 3-pointers.

The Raptors currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and they are just one game behind the Washington Wizards for the third seed.

Meantime, Coach Dwane Casey says he’s remaining hopeful that all-star guard Kyle Lowry will return from wrist surgery before the end of the regular season with nine games left to play.

The Toronto Raptors will now kick off a four game home-stand at the Air Canada Centre with the Orlando Magic on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.