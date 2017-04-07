Jeopardy! contestant loses it all on final clue about Toronto Raptors

While the spotlight continues to shine on Toronto sports with the success of its professional teams, it appears as though not everyone is in the know.

A recent episode of Jeopardy! showcased a “Sports Mascot” question for the final Jeopardy, the clue being: “The animal on this NBA team’s primary logo peaked about 75 million years ago.”

Unfortunately for the contestant who had been in the lead going into the final frame, she wagered all of her $17,200 with the answer, “what is a timberwolf?”

The correct response, guessed by the other two contestants was, “what is a Raptor?”

Toronto fans shouldn’t be too upset though. After all, the team recently clinched a playoff berth for a franchise-record fourth consecutive year.