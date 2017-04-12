Canada
April 12, 2017 12:56 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 1:14 am

Shots fired in southeast Calgary

By Kim Smith Global News

WATCH: Calgary police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of 6th Avenue southeast that happened Tuesday evening. Kim Smith reports.

Calgary police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of 6 Avenue southeast.

Shell casings from bullets could be seen along the LRT tracks near 6 Avenue and 4 Street southeast.

Officers were searching a ground floor apartment building to the east of the LRT line, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Calgary Transit officials said trains weren’t running between City Hall and Bridgeland due to a police investigation. Shuttle busses were being used to transport passengers.

Police say several people are in custody and are being questioned.

No one was hurt in the incident.

