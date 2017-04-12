Shots fired in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of 6 Avenue southeast.
Shell casings from bullets could be seen along the LRT tracks near 6 Avenue and 4 Street southeast.
Officers were searching a ground floor apartment building to the east of the LRT line, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Calgary Transit officials said trains weren’t running between City Hall and Bridgeland due to a police investigation. Shuttle busses were being used to transport passengers.
Police say several people are in custody and are being questioned.
No one was hurt in the incident.
