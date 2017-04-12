Shots fired in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of 6 Avenue southeast.

Shell casings from bullets could be seen along the LRT tracks near 6 Avenue and 4 Street southeast.

Police say no one injured but several people in custody for questioning. #yyc pic.twitter.com/an4pCWbMdR — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) April 12, 2017

Officers were searching a ground floor apartment building to the east of the LRT line, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Calgary Transit officials said trains weren’t running between City Hall and Bridgeland due to a police investigation. Shuttle busses were being used to transport passengers.

#Route1 Detour due to CPS closure From WB 9 Ave to Nb 3 St SE to WB 6 Ave SE to regular route — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) April 12, 2017

#CTRIDERS #BLUELINE Shuttles will be in place @ City Hall NB Macleod at Bridgeland station they will be at 9street and Mcdougall RD — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) April 12, 2017

Police say several people are in custody and are being questioned.

No one was hurt in the incident.