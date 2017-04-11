World
‘Rolling Stone’ settles with Virginia university administrator over ‘Rape on Campus’ story

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Monday, Nov. 24, 2014 file photo, University of Virginia students walk to campus past the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

AP Photo/Steve Helber
Lawyers say Rolling Stone magazine and an administrator at the University of Virginia have reached a settlement in a defamation case over a story about an alleged gang rape on campus.

The Washington Post reports the magazine reached the confidential settlement with former associate dean Nicole Eramo who had sued Rolling Stone over a 2014 article, “A Rape on Campus.”

Eramo had alleged the botched article portrayed her as indifferent to victims of sexual assault. In November, a jury awarded Eramo $3 million after finding Rolling Stone and reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed her.

The magazine filed a motion to vacate the judgment, but agreed to settle.

Eramo’s lawyer said in a statement the settlement will allow her to move forward.

Rolling Stone called the settlement an “amicable resolution.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

