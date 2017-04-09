Alberta woman arrested after RCMP seize 1 marijuana plant from home

An Alberta woman has been charged with production and possession of marijuana after RCMP seized one plant from a home in Hanna, Alta.

RCMP said they executed a search warrant on a residence Saturday where the 48-year-old woman at the time.

One marijuana plant along with equipment used to produce marijuana was seized by RCMP.

The woman was taken into custody but has since been released.

She is expected to appear in court on April 26. ​