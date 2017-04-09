Man flown to hospital after skiing accident at Lake Louise
STARS Air Ambulance was called to reports of a man injured in a skiing accident at Lake Louise at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
STARS landed at the base of the Lake Louise ski area village and transported a 45-year-old man to Foothills Medical Centre.
The man suffered head injuries as a result of the skiing accident, according to STARS.
Officials said he was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
No details have been released about the man or how the accident happened.
