Man flown to hospital after skiing accident at Lake Louise

STARS Air Ambulance was called to reports of a man injured in a skiing accident at Lake Louise at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

STARS landed at the base of the Lake Louise ski area village and transported a 45-year-old man to Foothills Medical Centre.

The man suffered head injuries as a result of the skiing accident, according to STARS.

Officials said he was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.



No details have been released about the man or how the accident happened.