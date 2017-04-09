Man Injured Skiing Lake Louise
April 9, 2017 6:29 pm
Updated: April 9, 2017 6:31 pm

Man flown to hospital after skiing accident at Lake Louise

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News

STARS air ambulance

File / Global News
STARS Air Ambulance was called to reports of a man injured in a skiing accident at Lake Louise at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

STARS landed at the base of the Lake Louise ski area village and transported a 45-year-old man to Foothills Medical Centre.

The man suffered head injuries as a result of the skiing accident, according to STARS.

Officials said he was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

No details have been released about the man or how the accident happened.

STARS
STARS Air Ambulance

