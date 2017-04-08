Gunman injures two in Florida gym before being shot dead by police

A gunman opened fire inside a gym at an upscale shopping mall outside Miami on Saturday afternoon, wounding two people before he was killed, Miami-Dade County police told local media.

The shooting occurred at the Equinox Fitness Club in Coral Gables, Florida, according to ABC’s Local 10 News and the Miami Herald newspaper.

The identity of the shooter and exact circumstances of his death were not immediately clear. Information on the two wounded victims was not available.

Officer Kelly Denham of the Coral Gables Police Department confirmed there was a shooting at the gym, but gave no information about casualties. She said the scene was now secured.

A representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department, which is now handling the case according to Denham, could not immediately be reached.