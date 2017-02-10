Calgary woman charged in a string of gym locker thefts

Calgary police have charged a woman in connection with a long string of gym locker thefts that occurred between November 2016 and January of this year.

Police allege a woman used stolen pass cards to enter private gyms across the city, and once inside used a specialized tool to open locked lockers.

Vehicle keys, credit cards and gym membership cards were then stolen.

Police also believe the same woman used the stolen keys to steal the vehicles, and used the stolen credit cards to commit fraud. They said the gym cards were used to enter the gyms again, or enter other locations owned by the same companies.

Jessi Dawn Byron, 22, of Calgary is charged with 28 counts of stolen property, 14 counts of theft under $5,000 and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle. She also faces two counts of fraud and six traffic offences.

Police have recovered several of the stolen vehicles.