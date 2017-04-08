Police seek man who allegedly threatened to shoot TTC bus driver

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a TTC bus driver in March.

Police said the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. March 13 in a bus travelling southbound on Yonge Street near York Mills Road.

It is reported that a man boarded the bus at William Carson Crescent and began yelling at the driver after he was told the vehicle would be out of service at York Mills Station.

The operator proceeded to drive to York Mills where man threatened to shoot him and ran from the bus, police said.

No one saw a gun and the driver was not injured in the altercation.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 30-35 years old with a medium build and was clean shaven. He was wearing a toque with green and dark red stripes and a white pompom on top, a black peacoat, dark pants and black dress shoes.

Police have released a security image of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).