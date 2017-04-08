Man charged with second degree murder in disappearance of Christine Wood

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in Manitoba.

On August 19, 21-year-old Christine Wood went missing after a visit to Winnipeg from Oxford House First Nation.

On Saturday, Winnipeg Police said a man had been charged with second degree murder in the disappearance of Christine Wood.

However, police would not release any further details about the case.

Officers said they would not be commenting further until Monday.