Police seek help identifying unknown fire victim in Surrey

Investigators in Surrey are asking for help identifying a victim of a recent fire after they exhausted all avenues to verify who he was.

The man perished in a shed fire at a residence in the 10800-block of 132nd Street on Jan. 29.

Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing the fire. The victim is believed to be of no fixed address.

The shed was a well-known spot for homeless persons to seek refuge.

Police say there is no foul play suspected; however, officers are still trying to identify the deceased person to notify next of kin.

The BC Coroners Service has been able to determine the victim was a Caucasian man, approximately 5’6”, 140 pounds, and likely in his 20s or 30s.

Investigators have checked dental records, missing person reports and canvassed the area trying to identify the man, but to no avail.

“Someone somewhere must have a friend or acquaintance that has not been seen for a few months. We would like these people to contact police as soon as possible,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

Anyone with more information about who the fire victim could be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.