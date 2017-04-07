Sports
April 7, 2017 3:47 pm

Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Jets draft pick Michael Spacek

Michael Spacek of Team Czech Republic skates with the puck during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships in Montreal.

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Moose have signed forward Miachel Spacek to an amateur tryout agreement.

Spacek, the Winnipeg Jets‘ fourth round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, led the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels in scoring this season with 85 points in 59 games. He later added a league best 12 points during the opening round of the playoffs.

The 19-year-old has also suited up for the Czech Republic at the last three world junior hockey championships.

MOOSE MUSINGS: Manitoba has released forwards Adam Pleskach, Phil Brewer and Rob Flick from their professional tryouts. The team faces the Tucson Roadrunners tonight as it continues its final homestand of the season.

