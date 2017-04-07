Sports
April 7, 2017 2:53 pm

Winnipeg Jets return Eric Comrie, Jack Roslovic to Manitoba Moose

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Jack Roslovic and Eric Comrie take the ice for pregame warmups prior to the Winnipeg Jets game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Jamie Sabau / Getty Images
A A

WINNIPEG – Less than 24 hours after playing in their first game as a Winnipeg Jet, goalie Eric Comrie and forward Jack Roslovic have both reassigned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

The two players made their NHL debuts in Winnipeg’s 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

RELATED: Trouba scores twice as Jets beat slumping Blue Jackets 5-4

Comrie turned away 35 shots in the victory to earn his first NHL win. The 21-year-old is 17-25-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 AHL games this season.

Roslovic registered one shot in 8:24 of ice time against Columbus. The rookie leads the Moose with 45 points in 61 games.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
Eric Comrie
Jack Roslovic
Manitoba Moose
NHL
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News