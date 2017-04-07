Winnipeg Jets return Eric Comrie, Jack Roslovic to Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG – Less than 24 hours after playing in their first game as a Winnipeg Jet, goalie Eric Comrie and forward Jack Roslovic have both reassigned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

The two players made their NHL debuts in Winnipeg’s 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Comrie turned away 35 shots in the victory to earn his first NHL win. The 21-year-old is 17-25-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 AHL games this season.

Roslovic registered one shot in 8:24 of ice time against Columbus. The rookie leads the Moose with 45 points in 61 games.