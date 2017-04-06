Jacob Trouba scores twice as Winnipeg Jets beat slumping Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jacob Trouba scored twice and Eric Comrie had 35 saves in his NHL debut as the Winnipeg Jets beat the slumping Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night.

Mark Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little also scored for the Jets, who held off a late Columbus rally to win their sixth straight game.

The Blue Jackets, who play Pittsburgh in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs next week, were again up and down in dropping their fifth straight, the longest losing streak of the season for a team that lately can’t seem to grab the momentum in a game and keep it. Columbus is 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

Brandon Saad had two goals, Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo had 27 saves for the Blue Jackets. A bright spot for Columbus, if there was one, was some goal production from its forwards — something that has been sorely lacking lately.

The Blue Jackets already had a series of good opportunities 6:58 into the game when Foligno picked up the puck off the boards, evaded defender Josh Morrissey and went high with a wrist shot from the left circle for his 26th tally of the season.

Trouba tied it 1-1 later in the period, near the end of a 4-minute Jets power play. After some circling in the Columbus zone, Truba beat Korpisalo with a one-timer from the left circle.

Scheifele got his 32nd of the season 1 1/2 minutes later when he found himself uncovered in front of the cage and scored from 12 feet out to make it 2-1 at the first intermission.

Perreault put the Jets up 3-1 when he shook off defender Seth Jones and beat Korpisalo 3:49 into the second period.

Saad injected some energy back into the building when he got a breakaway and beat Comrie 7:12 into the second. Saad struck again later in the period, poking in a rebound to tie it up.

Trouba found an opening with a slap shot from just below the blue line on a power play just over four minutes into the third period. Bryan Little got the fifth on a breakaway at 9:35.

Jenner closed it to 5-4 with six minutes left in the game when he tapped in a terrific pass from Scott Hartnell.

NOTES: Winnipeg has won six of its last eight games against Columbus. … Blue Jackets C Lukas Sedlak missed his third game and D Zach Werenski missed his second due to injuries. Matt Calvert returned after being a healthy scratch against Pittsburgh on Tuesday for Sonny Milano, who was returned to Cleveland of the AHL. … Winnipeg C Jack Roslovic, who grew up in Columbus and played at Miami University near Cincinnati, also made his NHL debut. … Scheifele has a point in 18 of his last 23 games. … Winnipeg F Blake Wheeler, who had an assist on Scheifele’s goal, has a seven-game points streak.