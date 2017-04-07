Accused in Edmonton crowbar road rage attack seeking bail Friday

The 28-year-old man charged with attempted murder in connection with a crowbar road rage incident will ask a judge for bail Friday afternoon.

Last month, a woman was taken to hospital with two broken arms after being attacked the morning of March 7, near 76 Avenue and 87 Street in southeast Edmonton.

Police were told the 34-year-old woman was heading north on 87 Street when she approached a silver Pontiac Wave. The Wave was stopped in the eastbound lane as she attempted to turn onto 77 Avenue.

The woman honked her horn, then passed the vehicle. Police said the driver of the Pontiac followed the woman to a nearby home in the King Edward Park neighbourhood. When the woman got out of her vehicle to go inside the house, the male suspect ran up to her and hit her on both arms with a crowbar, police said.

Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said police believe the suspect was swinging for the woman’s head but she was able to block the crowbar with her arms.

The EPS released dashcam pictures as well as a vehicle description, hoping to identify the suspect. Tips from the public led to his arrest the following day. He has been in custody ever since.

Jared Matthew Eliasson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.

