Man arrested in Edmonton crow bar road rage incident that left woman with broken arms

Edmonton police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a road rage incident officers described as “vicious” and left the victim with two broken arms.

The woman was taken to hospital after she was hit with a crow bar in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 76 Avenue and 87 Street.

Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said police believe the suspect was swinging for the woman’s head but she was able to block the crow bar with her arms.

“Having two broken arms is a devastating event for anybody, both physically and emotionally, and I know the family is traumatized by this, having spoken with investigators. They’re frightened,” Pattison said.

Police were told a 34-year-old woman was heading north on 87 Street when she approached a silver Pontiac Wave. The Wave was stopped in the eastbound lane as she attempted to turn onto 77 Avenue.

The woman honked her horn, then passed the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Pontiac followed the woman to a nearby home in the King Edward Park neighbourhood. When the woman got out of her vehicle to go inside the house, the male suspect ran up to her and hit her on both arms with a crow bar, police said in a media release Tuesday.

The EPS released dashcam pictures as well as a vehicle description, hoping to identify the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said it was the public and media sharing the information about the suspect and his vehicle that led to the arrest.

Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possess offensive weapon dangerous to public and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 13.