Man accused in Chipman murders appears in court; victims’ neighbours come to show support

The man accused of killing his neighbour and another man in Chipman made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Raymond Charles Nickerson, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jason Williams, 40, and Terrance Sutton, 39.

RELATED: Second-degree murder charges laid in Chipman double homicide

Nickerson appeared via CCTV at the Fort Saskatchewan courthouse Thursday morning. He wore an orange jumpsuit and has brown hair and a beard.

Family and friends leaned in to get a better look at Nickerson on the TV; some even moved closer to see him better.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate double homicide northeast of Edmonton

Rose and Erich Frobel live beside both the accused and the victims and heard the gunshots Sunday night. They say they felt compelled to attend the court appearance.

“We need to make sure they know – the families of the ones who got killed – know we’re standing with them,” Rose said.

The couple said Nickerson has lived beside them for about four years while both the victims have lived there for roughly three years. They said they aren’t aware if the victims and the accused had any disputes or disagreements.

Because of the shooting, the couple said they plan to leave Chipman.

“My grandson came over –the holes were in the fence – and he said, ‘Grandpa, there’s holes in the fence, somebody shot them’ and he’s only three and a half years old,” Erich said.

The matter was adjourned to April 20, and Nickerson will remain custody. His supporters hugged outside the courtroom after his appearance. None offered any comment.