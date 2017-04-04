Second-degree murder charge laid in 1 of 2 Chipman homicides

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place in the central Alberta village of Chipman.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a home after reports of shots fired. Two men were found dead.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said Raymond Nickerson, of Chipman, was charged in connection with the death of one of the men, who police identified as 40-year-old Jason Williams.

The other victim was identified Monday as Terry Sutton, a husband and father of four.

Police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon the Major Crimes Unit is still actively investigating the second man’s death.

The home where the men were found dead remained cordoned off by police Tuesday, although the area blocked off was smaller than on Monday.

Neighbours told Global News RCMP have been called to the home numerous times in the past.

RCMP said Monday they do not believe it was a random event or that there is any risk to public safety.

Autopsies were scheduled in Edmonton on Tuesday. The cause of the men’s deaths has not been released.

Chipman is located about 75 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

WARNING: Disturbing Content. (Filed Monday, April 3, 2017).