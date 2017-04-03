RCMP investigate double homicide northeast of Edmonton

RCMP northeast of Edmonton are treating the deaths of two men as a double homicide.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a home in Chipman, Alta. Two men were found dead at the home, police said in a media release Monday morning.

A male suspect was taken into custody.

RCMP do not believe this was a random event. Officers do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

Late Monday morning, RCMP remained on scene and the home was cordoned off by police tape.

The men’s identities have not been released nor has the cause of their deaths.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Chipman is located about 75 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.