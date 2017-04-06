Crime
April 6, 2017 3:02 pm

Ohio parents charged after toddler found passed out on sidewalk in suspected drug overdose

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Ohio parents charged with felony child endangerment after 18-month-old revived with Narcan. WSAZ's Dan Klein reports.

A A

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Police who responded to a report of an Ohio toddler apparently passing out on a sidewalk from a suspected drug overdose in the middle of the night say she was treated at a hospital, and her parents are charged with child endangering.

Portsmouth police say a frantic person approached an officer Wednesday, shortly after midnight, seeking help for the 18-month-old girl, who was unconscious and having trouble breathing. Police say the girl’s father and another person drove her to a hospital before the officer arrived at the scene in the Ohio River city, 145 kilometres east of Cincinnati.

Police found the girl’s 26-year-old mother unresponsive from a suspected heroin overdose inside their apartment nearby. She also received medical treatment.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for the parents.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cincinnati
Drug Overdose
Heroin
Heroin Overdose
Ohio
Ohio River city
Toddler overdose

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News