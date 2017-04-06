Montreal Canadiens tickets going on sale for 1st round of NHL playoffs

Montreal Canadiens fans are rejoicing after the team clinched a spot in the 2017 NHL playoffs.

It’s a big difference from last season, when the Habs were eliminated from a post-season appearance after a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers in March.

This season, Montreal (46-25-9, 101 points) topped the Atlantic Division and will go head-to-head with the Rangers (47-27-6, 100 points), who enter the playoffs as the first Eastern wild card.

During the regular season, the Rangers lost all three games to the Canadiens.

Tickets for the first round games at the Bell Centre go on sale Thursday at 7 p.m.

The waiting room opens at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a purchase limit of one game per person and a maximum of six tickets a game.

The NHL will release a complete schedule of the first playoff round following the end of the regular season on April 9.

The playoffs begin April 12.

