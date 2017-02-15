Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin speaks after firing Therrien, hiring Julien
Julien has coached 997 regular season games in the NHL (Montreal, New Jersey and Boston), including the last 10 seasons with the Bruins (2007 to 2017); he was relieved of his duties on Feb. 7.
The general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, Marc Bergevin, spoke publicly for the first since firing head coach Michel Therrien and hiring Claude Julien on Tuesday.
This is the second time Julien, 56, has been named head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, also replacing Therrien back in 2003.
“I reached the conclusion that we were at a turning point for our team and that’s why I decided to make this change,” Bergevin said.
“I’m convinced that in hiring Claude Julien we are getting one of the best coaches in the NHL.”
Since the beginning of February, the Canadiens have lost six games and have only come away with one win.
Their most recent game was a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Boston Bruins.
“We were just not playing our game, we were not the same team as we were earlier on,” Bergevin said.
“There was something missing and the team performance showed that there was something not right and the change had to be made.”
Bergevin had asked for permission from the Bruins to speak with Julien; however, he would not disclose when that took place.
“His track record speaks for itself,” Bergevin said. “He’s been here before as a rookie coach, he left and won a Stanley Cup in Boston.”
The Canadiens next game is Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.
