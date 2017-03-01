NHL trade day: Montreal Canadiens acquire some big players

It’s a day that makes players and fans shake in their skates – NHL trade deadline day.

The time for exchanging players has just passed and the Montreal Canadiens have made a few moves.

Centre David Desharnais was traded mid-game Tuesday night for the Edmonton Oilers’ Brandon Davidson.

“I’m really sad to be leaving Montreal. I’ve spent seven years of my life here,” Desharnais said.

“Putting on the jersey for the first time in the NHL here in Montreal, sharing that with my family and friends, it was extraordinary.”

Right-winger Sven Andrighetto was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Andreas Martinsen.

Defenceman Greg Pateryn was traded for defenceman Jordie Benn and a 2017 fourth-round pick.

The Atlantic division-leading Canadiens are 4-2 since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien as coach.

Here are the players the Habs acquired on trade deadline day:

Andreas Martinsen

The Colorado Avalanche picked up forward Sven Andrighetto from Montreal in exchange for forward Andreas Martinsen.

Andrighetto had two goals and six assists in 27 games for the Canadiens this season.

The 23-year-old Swiss player was a sixth-round pick by Montreal in 2013.

By joining Colorado, Andrighetto goes from a team that was in playoff contention to one that’s sitting in last place.

Martinsen had three goals in 55 games for Colorado this season.

Steve Ott

Steve Ott, 34, was traded to the Habs from the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

He suited up for 42 games this season with the Red Wings and registered three goals and six points.

“I’m heading to a good team with another great heritage, so it’s very exciting now to know that I have a chance in the playoffs,” said Ott.

Ott made his NHL debut in 2002-03 with the Dallas Stars and has since played for the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues and the Red Wings.

In his 837-game career in the NHL regular season, Ott has recorded 109 goals and 287 points.

A native of Summerside, P.E.I, Ott was selected in the first round, 25th overall by the Stars at the 2000 NHL draft.

Dwight King

The Habs acquired forward Dwight King in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

King provides the Canadiens a dependable checking-line forward.

Acquiring him was the latest move by Montreal to get bigger and tougher.

His addition comes after Montreal added grit by acquiring Steve Ott from Detroit a few hours earlier.

King was selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2007 draft.

He has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season.

Overall, King has 52 goals and 56 assists for 108 points in 348 career games.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

