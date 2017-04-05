Saskatoon man sentenced for peering into windows, recording nude videos

WARNING: Readers may find the contents of this story very disturbing.

Kyle Hameluck, a man charged for recording videos of naked women without their consent and peering into windows, was sentenced in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.

He was arrested in October 2015 after a fourteen-month police investigation into incidents at locations around the city, including City Park and Silverwood Heights.

The Crown and defence entered a joint submission of time served plus three years probation, meaning Hameluck is no longer in custody.

During sentencing, a Saskatoon police officer played seven videos, including two in which the accused stroked his penis while sitting in a car parked in a public area.

Other videos included women in various states of undress, shot through windows at their homes.

“They weren’t expecting anyone to be videoing them or taking pictures of them or masturbating while they were at home by themselves,” said Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli.

In November, Hameluck pleaded guilty to fifteen counts, including voyeurism, indecent acts, prowling by night and creating mischief.

Court heard how Hameluck also had a tendency to leave graffiti in areas where he committed his offences.

“A lot of the victims felt traumatized by the experience and one had to actually move so that she could feel safe in her own home again,” Morelli said.

Hameluck expressed remorse when asked if he had anything he’d like to tell the court.

“I’m ashamed of what I have done and I deeply regret it,” he said.

He also stated he intends to seek counselling to deal with his issues.