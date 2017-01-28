Suspect wanted by Toronto police after man allegedly films up girl’s skirt

Toronto Police have released a security camera image of a man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation.

Police said the man was allegedly seen using a cellphone to film up a woman’s skirt at Yonge Eglinton Centre on Jan. 10.

The suspect is described as being between 30-40 years of age and standing approx. 5’11, with a medium build and having short light-brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).