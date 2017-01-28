Crime
January 28, 2017 1:47 pm
Updated: January 28, 2017 1:59 pm

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after man allegedly films up girl’s skirt

By Jessica Patton Global News

Security image released by Toronto police of man wanted in voyeurism investigation

Toronto Police Service
Toronto Police have released a security camera image of a man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation.

Police said the man was allegedly seen using a cellphone to film up a woman’s skirt at Yonge Eglinton Centre on Jan. 10.

The suspect is described as being between 30-40 years of age and standing approx. 5’11, with a medium build and having short light-brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime
torontopolice
Voyeurism
Yonge Eglinton Centre

Global News