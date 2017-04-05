Suspect in Woodbridge hookah lounge shooting turns himself in, police seek second man

A 19-year-old man is in custody and police are looking for a second suspect after a shooting north of Toronto that left three people injured.

York Regional Police say the Monday morning shooting at a lounge in Woodbridge, Ont. sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries and wounded a man and a woman less seriously.

Police say 19-year-old Rushawn Anderson of Toronto turned himself in on Tuesday.

Const. Andy Pattenden says Anderson is currently facing one count of attempted murder, but says other charges are expected.

Police say they are still looking for 26-year-old Nicholas Rhoden in connection with the shooting, as well as a 2013 black Honda Accord with tinted windows allegedly used to flee the scene.

