Three people injured at nightclub shooting in Woodbridge, Ont.

Police are searching for suspects following a nightclub shooting that seriously injured three people in Woodbridge, Ont., early Monday morning.

York Regional Police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. at the Cameo Lounge located at 4120 Steeles Avenue West.

Emergency crews arrived and located three people in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

Police said two of the victims, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries while a third male victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

“We do believe there was over 150 people in the club at the time, so quite chaotic scene,” Const. Andy Pattenden said.

Police said they believe the shooting took place both inside and outside the club, which is described as a hooka bar.

“It was multiple shots fired over quite a large scene with a lot of people around,” Pattenden said.

Police are urging anyone who was at the club during the shooting to come forward.

“We do believe there could have been people who left prior to speaking with our officers,” Pattenden said.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone driving in the area with dashcam video to contact police.

“We’ve had some good success recently in our investigations with people capturing suspect vehicle or people fleeing areas,” Pattenden explained.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.