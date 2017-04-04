Police seek 2 men in shooting outside Woodbridge, Ont., hookah lounge

Police have released the names and photos of two men wanted in a triple shooting that happened outside a hookah lounge north of Toronto.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in the early hours of Monday morning outside Cameo Lounge, located on Steeles Avenue West in the Woodbridge area of Vaughan.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old Toronto man, suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said Tuesday he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Two others, a man and woman, both 26, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a packed hookah club in Woodbridge. As Cindy Pom reports, this is the latest in a recent spate of shootings in the city.

Police said Tuesday warrants have been issued for the arrests of Rushawn Anderson, 19, and Nicholas Rhoden, 26, of Toronto. They are both wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Police say the two men are considered armed and dangerous and are warning the public not to approach them if spotted, but to call 911.

Police have also released a description of a vehicle they say was used to flee the scene, a 2013 Black Honda Accord with tinted windows and the Ontario licence plate BZMX845.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.

Police say a 2013 Honda Accord, similar to the one pictured here, was used to flee the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Ont., on April 3.