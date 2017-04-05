Commentary: LCBO strike? Really?

Here is something that used to make you cry, but now may make you laugh. LCBO staff will hold a strike vote on April 24. Really.

Their union is not happy with the reality you can now buy beer and wine in grocery stores calling it “creeping privatization.”

Here we are, finally catching up to the rest of the country when it comes to our archaic liquor laws. Do you think the public has ANY patience for a strike?

A strike will only encourage more to get rid of this clumsy monopoly once and for all.

Being a Canadian is about having choice, and most Ontarians grew tired of what your great grandparents set up decades ago. A disruption in service will only drive the public over the edge and demand more options.

With experts warning against selling alcohol and weed out of the same outlet, could this aging model finally be running its course?

Great! Next, bring on the Beer Store and competitive pricing!

READ MORE: LCBO staff set to hold strike vote later this month



