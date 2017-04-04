Pointe-Claire residents frustrated with new garbage collection schedule
The City of Pointe-Claire, in Montreal’s West island, has announced garbage will now be collected on Tuesdays.
READ MORE: Pointe-Claire residents share tips for bi-weekly garbage collection
Collection will alternate between zones A (west of Saint-Jean Boulevard and south of Highway 20) and B (east of Saint-Jean Boulevard and north of Highway 20), meaning each area will have pick-up twice a month.
Tuesday, many residents had their recycling out on the wrong day – and they argue the change in schedule does nothing to address bigger problems with the city’s garbage collection.
READ MORE: Pointe-Claire daycare operators complaining about garbage collection
READ MORE: ‘It’s unsanitary’: Residents furious over Pointe-Claire’s garbage pickup schedule change
WATCH BELOW: Trash talk in Pointe-Claire
Robert Patenaude, who has lived in Pointe-Claire for 15 years, insisted garbage collection was fine until last year when the city started collecting trash every second week.
While he agreed there’s no issue in winter, Patenaude said the city should collect garbage every week during the hot summer months.
READ MORE: Pointe-Claire residents trash talk new garbage collection
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.