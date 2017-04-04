Pointe-Claire residents frustrated with new garbage collection schedule

The City of Pointe-Claire, in Montreal’s West island, has announced garbage will now be collected on Tuesdays.

Collection will alternate between zones A (west of Saint-Jean Boulevard and south of Highway 20) and B (east of Saint-Jean Boulevard and north of Highway 20), meaning each area will have pick-up twice a month.

Pointe-Claire tweaked its garbage collection starting this week, dividing city into two zones. BUT- @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HBTTsh1nBY — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 4, 2017

Tuesday, many residents had their recycling out on the wrong day – and they argue the change in schedule does nothing to address bigger problems with the city’s garbage collection.

Robert Patenaude, who has lived in Pointe-Claire for 15 years, insisted garbage collection was fine until last year when the city started collecting trash every second week.

Some residents miffed Pointe-Claire still collecting garbage every other week. Summer coming. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0OTTs9unDc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 4, 2017

While he agreed there’s no issue in winter, Patenaude said the city should collect garbage every week during the hot summer months.

