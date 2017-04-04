5-alarm fire engulfs industrial print-shop in Anjou

A five-alarm fire hit Anjou’s industrial district early Tuesday morning.

Major industrial fire on Jules-Léger near Parkway, in Anjou. Avoid area. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hixGoA7qLy — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) April 4, 2017

The blaze started at 3:45 a.m. at a print shop on Jules Léger Street near Parkway Boulevard.

Mirabau Inc., in #Anjou makes indoor, outdoor advertising. Fire believed to have started around 3:45am. pic.twitter.com/yJ2IKIt90U — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 4, 2017

A chemical reaction due to a mixture of solvents ignited the fire.

“It’s so intense that firefighters were able to get in, but in a defensive firefight,” said Martin Vaillancourt, Montreal fire department’s chief of operations.

There were about 10 employees in the building at the time the blaze. They all managed to escape unharmed.

.@MTL_SIM says around 10 employees were inside the building at the time the fire broke out, but they escaped unharmed. pic.twitter.com/QMK4Zih0Ru — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 4, 2017

Between 100 and 140 firefighters were on hand to fight the flames.

The roof collapsed on the building around 6:30 AM.

Update 7:30 AM the fire was still being battled defensively.