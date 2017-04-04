Canada
April 4, 2017 6:42 am
Updated: April 4, 2017 7:25 am

5-alarm fire engulfs industrial print-shop in Anjou

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A chemical fire in Anjou burnt an industrial building Tuesday morning

A A

A five-alarm fire hit Anjou’s industrial district early Tuesday morning.

The blaze started at 3:45 a.m. at a print shop on Jules Léger Street near Parkway Boulevard.

A chemical reaction due to a mixture of solvents ignited the fire.

“It’s so intense that firefighters were able to get in, but in a defensive firefight,” said Martin Vaillancourt, Montreal fire department’s chief of operations.

There were about 10 employees in the building at the time the blaze. They all managed to escape unharmed.

Between 100 and 140 firefighters were on hand to fight the flames.

The roof collapsed on the building around 6:30 AM.

Update 7:30 AM the fire was still being battled defensively.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5-alarm
Anjou
Fire
five-alarm
Martin Vaillancourt
Mirabau Inc.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News