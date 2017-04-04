5-alarm fire engulfs industrial print-shop in Anjou
A five-alarm fire hit Anjou’s industrial district early Tuesday morning.
The blaze started at 3:45 a.m. at a print shop on Jules Léger Street near Parkway Boulevard.
A chemical reaction due to a mixture of solvents ignited the fire.
“It’s so intense that firefighters were able to get in, but in a defensive firefight,” said Martin Vaillancourt, Montreal fire department’s chief of operations.
There were about 10 employees in the building at the time the blaze. They all managed to escape unharmed.
Between 100 and 140 firefighters were on hand to fight the flames.
The roof collapsed on the building around 6:30 AM.
Update 7:30 AM the fire was still being battled defensively.
