BCHL Vees take game 3 against Vipers
Grant Cruikshank opened and closed the scoring to help the Penticton Vees take game three in their BCHL semi-final series against the Vernon Vipers Monday night.
The Vees won 4-2 at Kal Tire Place.
Going into the game, the Vees and Vipers each won a game a piece.
While the Vees are one game ahead, the Vipers have home-ice advantage Tuesday night for game four.
The Victoria Grizzlies blanked the Chilliwack Chiefs 2-0.
