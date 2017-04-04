Sports
BCHL Vees take game 3 against Vipers

Grant Cruikshank opened and closed the scoring to help the Penticton Vees take game three in their BCHL semi-final series against the Vernon Vipers Monday night.

The Vees won 4-2 at Kal Tire Place.

Going into the game, the Vees and Vipers each won a game a piece.

While the Vees are one game ahead, the Vipers have home-ice advantage Tuesday night for game four.

The Victoria Grizzlies blanked the Chilliwack Chiefs 2-0.

