Town of Carman, Man. declares state of emergency, schools closed

Overland flooding and rising water has forced the Town of Carman, Man. to declare a state of emergency Sunday.

The report from the town says ice jams are causing overland flooding and sewer backup problems.

During this State of Emergency please do your part by reducing water usage and reducing pressure on the sewer system. — Carman Manitoba (@CarmanMB) April 2, 2017

The state of emergency has caused some schools to close Monday.

The Prairie Rose School Division shut down Carman Elementary and Carman Collegiate for the day.

The school division also cancelled classes at Elm Creek School due to overland flooding and poor road conditions.

Multiple other Manitoba communities have declared states of emergency including the R.M. of Dufferin, the R.M. of La Broquerie, the R.M. of Grey, the R.M. of Two Borders, and the Town of Swan River.