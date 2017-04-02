60,000 sandbags available for flooding, if required: City

WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg replenished its stockpile of sandbags overnight.

There are 60,000 sandbags available in the city now if needed.

The work on all 25 homes needing immediate sandbag dike protection Saturday, has completed.

The City of Winnipeg said the ice conditions on Sunday have remained steady and at the level that was expected. Therefore, city flood planning and operations will continue as planned.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that springtime thaws also increase the risk of basement flooding across the city.

Weather can change quickly and residents are reminded to stay on alert.