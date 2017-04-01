PHOTOS: Water climbing up to parts of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Different locations across the city of Winnipeg are experiencing flooding.

Ice jams, melting snow, and mother nature are some of the contributing factors to to flooding along the city.

Happyland Park in St. Boniface had water creeping in to the park from the Seine River.

People living along the Assiniboine River on Roslyn road experienced water creeping on to their parking lot from the river.

The Winnipeg Rowing Club has sandbags up to protect it from flooding, but water seeped through in to the shed holding equipment.

Cloutier Drive under the Perimeter Highway had water creeping on to land.