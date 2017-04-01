Weather
April 1, 2017 3:04 pm

PHOTOS: Water climbing up to parts of Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News
Winnipeg Rowing club equipped with sandbags but water still got through on Saturday.

Winnipeg Rowing club equipped with sandbags but water still got through on Saturday.

Facebook
A A

WINNIPEG — Different locations across the city of Winnipeg are experiencing flooding.

Ice jams, melting snow, and mother nature are some of the contributing factors to to flooding along the city.

Happyland Park in St. Boniface had water creeping in to the park from the Seine River.

seine flooding

Water creeping up from Seine River in to St. Boniface park.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
seine flooding4
seine flooding2
seine flooding3

People living along the Assiniboine River on Roslyn road experienced water creeping on to their parking lot from the river.

roslyn

Water from Assiniboine River creeping up on parts of Roslyn road.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
roslyn2

Water from Assiniboine River creeping up on parts of Roslyn road.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
roslyn4

Water from Assiniboine River creeping up on parts of Roslyn road.

Mike Arsenault/Global News

 

The Winnipeg Rowing Club has sandbags up to protect it from flooding, but water seeped through in to the shed holding equipment.

rowing club2

Winnipeg Rowing club equipped with sandbags but water still got through on Saturday.

Facebook
rowing club

Cloutier Drive under the Perimeter Highway had water creeping on to land.

flooding5
flooding3
flooding2
flooding1

Water creeps from the Red River on to Cloutier Drive.

Mike Arsenault/Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Winnipeg
Climate
Flood
Flooding
Manitoba
Water
Weather
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News