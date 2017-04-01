Fire officials work around the clock sandbagging near Clandeboye, Manitoba

Clandeboye, Man. — Fire officials from the RM of Clandeboye and RM of Matlock have been working for close to 24 hours sandbagging and pumping water from properties on Netley Creek.

Officials said water from the creek, which is connected to the Red River, began to rise quickly on Friday.They said crews were immediately sent out to assist homeowners.

No one had been evacuated from their homes as of Saturday afternoon. But, officials said they had already been working with around 30 homeowners to help bring water levels down.

People living in the area close to Petersfield said the water began to rise as soon as the floodway near Winnipeg was opened Friday.

Some roads near Petersfield and Clandeboye have been closed due to flooding conditions.

Christy-lea Balcaen-olson posted on Facebook that she’s waiting for sandbags to save her home in Petersfield.

“Flooding in Petersfield, Manitoba. Dykes breached overnight. Just waiting for sandbags. Trying to save our homes,” Balcaen-olson posted on Facebook.