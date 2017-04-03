Saint-Laurent voters head to the polls in federal byelection

Voters in the riding of Saint-Laurent head to the polls on Monday to decide who will replace former MP Stéphane Dion, who resigned his seat in January to accept a position as Canada’s ambassador to the European Union.

The riding is considered a longtime Liberal stronghold — the party has held it for decades.

However, the Liberal nomination process was filled with controversy after the party rejected the candidacy of Alan DeSousa.

The longtime mayor of the Saint-Laurent borough was hoping to make the jump to federal politics.

Instead, 26-year-old Emmanuella Lambropoulos, a teacher and resident of Saint-Laurent, was chosen to represent the Liberal Party.

Lambropoulos’ win was an upset to star candidate and former MNA and Quebec cabinet minister, Yolande James.

Mathieu Auclair, a student in international relations, was picked by the NDP to run.

There’s also Jimmy Yu, from the Conservative Party, Bloc Québécois’ William Fayad and Daniel Green from the Green Party.

Polls will be open Monday from 9:30 a.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m.